It looks like WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole may be suffering from a legitimate injury.

The leader of The Undisputed Era was originally scheduled to wrestle on the current NXT Road Trip live event tour of the Midwest, but he was pulled from the ring, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

Cole has been wearing a cast on his right wrist at times and hasn't wrestled in a few weeks, according to the report. He did do the in-ring angle with Matt Riddle on Wednesday's NXT episode.

Cole did not wrestle a match Thursday's NXT live event from Des Moines, Iowa as the main event saw NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retain over Pete Dunne. He also did not wrestle at Friday's NXT live event from Independence, Missouri. That main event saw Dunne and The Street Profits defeat Strong with NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. We don't know if Cole was backstage for the shows, but he did not appear.

Riddle vs. Cole is still scheduled for Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network, with the title on the line.

As noted on Thursday, WWE issued another post-NXT Injury Report and noted that Cole suffered a fracture of the right arm during the run-in with Riddle. It was also noted that Cole was sent to the emergency room after the attack, but that he was still scheduled to defend the title this coming week. These new NXT Injury Reports are mainly for the storylines, but there have been mentions of legitimate injuries, such as the stitches that Kona Reeves needed after last week's dark match loss to Damian Priest. Below is the latest NXT Injury Report with Matt Camp, featuring the announcement on Cole.

For what it's worth, Cole joked around with Pat McAfee on Twitter and noted that he's had "a rough few days" this week. You can see those tweets below.

Stay tuned for updates on Cole's status.