AEW is calling on fans to vote for which team will receive the final spot in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The options are the team of Jungleboy and Luchasaurus or the team of Angelico and Jack Evans.

As of this writing at 12:45pm ET on Friday, the poll has 8,937 votes and 85% have voted for Jungleboy and Luchasaurus.

The Best Friends previously defeated SoCal Uncensored and Private Party in a Triple Threat at AEW Fyter Fest to advance to All Out for a chance at a first round bye in the tournament. The Dark Order then defeated Jungleboy and Luchasaurus plus Evans and Angelico in a Triple Threat at Fight for the Fallen, for a chance to face The Best Friends at All Out. The Dark Order then defeated The Best Friends at All Out to earn the first round bye.

The first match of the tournament was announced for the second AEW TNT episode from Boston on Wednesday, October 9 - The Young Bucks vs. Private Party. The semi-finals of the tournament will take place on the fourth AEW TNT episode from Pittsburgh, and then the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with the finals on the fifth AEW TNT episode on October 30 from Charleston, WV.

AEW has not confirmed any other tag teams for the tournament as of this writing, but stay tuned.

Below are the tweets for the poll on the final tournament spot and as you might imagine, AEW is already receiving a lot of negative feedback on how the spot is being determined.

The teams of @luchasaurus / @boy_myth_legend and @AngelicoAAA / @JackEvans711 are both winless in AEW.



We want your help to determine who should get the final spot in the tournament to crown the FIRST AEW World Tag Team Champions... pic.twitter.com/Padn4NV9s0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2019