ITV in the UK has announced that AEW Dynamite will begin airing for free next month.

AEW will begin airing on ITV on Sunday, October 6 at 8:20am with the full two-hour premiere, which airs here in the United States on Wednesday, October 2 at 8pm. There will also be a one-hour Dynamite highlights show on Monday, October 7 at 11:45pm. ITV will also carry the AEW pay-per-view events, beginning with Full Gear on Saturday, November 9.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter that they will be revealing a live viewing solution soon for the UK and other countries. He also thanked everyone involved.

Khan wrote, "We'll work together to ensure there will always be a free to air broadcast of the most recent episode of AEW: Dynamite before Saturday PPVs including Full Gear. We'll also be announcing a live viewing solution soon for the UK + many other countries with great AEW fans. Thank you!"

AEW and ITV are promising full details to be announced soon. You can see their tweets below:

(2/2) Shows will run sequentially leading up to PPV events, including before 9 November Full Gear, so more details, including subsequent schedule information, to follow soon... — ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) September 25, 2019