AEW has announced that their 10th Dynamite episode will air live from Champaign, Illinois.
Champaign is about 2 hours from Chicago, where Dynamite will be held the week before.
The December 4 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the State Farm Center in Champaign. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.
As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Champaign promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker and Jon Moxley.
Below are the current line-ups for the first few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Adam Page vs. PAC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense, Nyla Rose or Riho vs. TBA
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, November 6
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* Full Gear go-home show
* TBA
Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Wednesday, November 13
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN
* Fallout from Full Gear
* TBA
Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN
* TBA
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
* TBA
