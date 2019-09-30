AEW has announced that their 10th Dynamite episode will air live from Champaign, Illinois.

Champaign is about 2 hours from Chicago, where Dynamite will be held the week before.

The December 4 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the State Farm Center in Champaign. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.

As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Champaign promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker and Jon Moxley.

Below are the current line-ups for the first few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense, Nyla Rose or Riho vs. TBA

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, November 6

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* Full Gear go-home show

* TBA

Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday, November 13

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

* Fallout from Full Gear

* TBA

Wednesday, November 20

Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 4

State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

* TBA