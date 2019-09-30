AEW announced today that they have signed a multi-year deal with Hot Topic.

The deal will see AEW merchandise in Hot Topic's 700 stores and their website, beginning on Wednesday to go along with the Dynamite premiere on TNT. Hot Topic has done strong business with pro wrestling fans since they started carrying merchandise for The Elite, The Bullet Club and others a few years ago.

Below is the full AEW Hot Topic announcement, with comments from Dana Massie, who handles the AEW merchandise and is married to Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks:

All Elite Wrestling Announces Retail Partnership with Hot Topic -- Customized T-shirts featuring AEW Superstars available in 700 Hot Topic stores and online starting this Wednesday to coincide with AEW: Dynamite debut on TNT -- (September 30, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a multi-year partnership with Hot Topic, the 700-store retail chain specializing in pop culture related apparel, accessories and licensed merchandise. Starting this Wednesday, October 2, Hot Topic stores across the U.S. and Canada will offer customized T-shirts featuring The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page and Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus. Consumers can also purchase this first wave of T-shirts online at www.hottopic.com. Hot Topic has had a relationship with The Elite brand for the past three years, and is evolving the partnership to encompass all of AEW. "It's a pleasure to bring the relationship that The Elite has forged with Hot Topic over the past several years to the AEW family," said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at AEW. "This was one of the easiest decisions to make, and the timing also perfectly coincides with our debut on TNT this Wednesday, October 2. I'm confident our partnership with Hot Topic will grow even further and expand to new offerings and opportunities for wrestling fans across the board." "Everyone at Hot Topic is ecstatic to partner with AEW, and we're pumped to play a role in their wrestling revolution, which is being led by our friends The Elite," said Joe Enriquez, Senior Buyer at Hot Topic.