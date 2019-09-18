It looks like AEW purchased commercial time during WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown this week.
Fans on Twitter noted that they saw commercials for AEW on TNT during Tuesday's SmackDown and during tonight's NXT premiere on the USA Network.
The commercials aired in various markets, and it looks like DirecTV was the main provider.
You can see a few of the AEW ads on WWE TV below:
@AEWrestling airs a commercial during the middle of @WWE's #SDLive!! I LOVE IT!! ???? THIS IS FREAKIN' INCREDIBLE!! ?????????? @AEWonTNT @SithThanos #AEWonTNT #AEW pic.twitter.com/AvvhNCiY7j— Rainbow Warrior (Jacob is #AllElite) (@Rainbowarior17) September 18, 2019
I just saw a #AEW commercial a war is coming remember that #NXT pic.twitter.com/djO9GZ5tKg— LPH (@lphisgood) September 19, 2019
@WhatCultureWWE @SimonMiller316 AEW Ad on nxt pic.twitter.com/n8sBQ8NAE2— theavenger1999 (@alfredo_sancehz) September 19, 2019