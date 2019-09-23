AEW has announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will be appearing live on the AEW Dynamite premiere.
They teased on Twitter, "What does @theAdamPage have on his mind?"
The AEW Dynamite premiere will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated announced line-up:
* Adam Page appears live
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
What does @theAdamPage have on his mind? #9Days till #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/etpdYtKzvc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2019