AEW has announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will be appearing live on the AEW Dynamite premiere.

They teased on Twitter, "What does @theAdamPage have on his mind?"

The AEW Dynamite premiere will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Adam Page appears live

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler