The first AEW Dynamite show will replay on Saturday, October 5 at 10 AM ET, according to PWInsider.

The premiere of AEW Dynamite will be on Wednesday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The show will be at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Before the premiere, TNT will be airing a preview special on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The card so far for the event is the following:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

