AEW Dynamite is set to air live each week at 8pm ET on TSN in Canada, according to PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

No other details have been revealed on the deal as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

As noted, it was announced last week that AEW will air in the UK on ITV4, on Sunday mornings at 8am. There will also be a one-hour Dynamite highlights show on Monday nights. AEW is working to have ITV air Dynamite live, but the updated deal has not been announced. It was also announced that Fite.TV will offer an AEW Plus package, which allows international viewers to stream the show live for $4.99 per month.

AEW Dynamite will premiere this Wednesday from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up:

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Stay tuned for more updates on the Dynamite premiere and the AEW TV deals.