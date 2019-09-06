Tickets for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view and the sixth AEW TNT episode went on sale at noon ET today.

The sixth AEW TNT episode will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. This will be the go-home show for Full Gear, which takes place on Saturday, November 9 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Stars featured on the promotional material for AEW in Charlotte are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, MJF and Britt Baker. Announced for Full Gear is Moxley vs. Kenny Omega plus Jericho defending against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Tickets remain on Ticketmaster for both events as of 2pm ET. Prices for the remaining Charlotte seats range from $22 - $533, which does include Verified Resale tickets. There is also a $902 Official Platinum ticket for the Charlotte show. Prices for the remaining Full Gear tickets range from $30 - $125. There are also Full Gear VIP Experience tickets going for $299, plus Official Platinum tickets going for $625 and $3,000.

Based on what Ticketmaster shows, it looks like there will be no sell outs today, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the seating charts for the Charlotte and Baltimore events: