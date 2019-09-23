A second TV show for AEW could be premiering soon.

WarnerMedia's Brett Weitz, who is the general manager for TNT, TBT and truTV, told The Wrap that they are currently in talks with AEW officials about doing a studio show.

"We are talking about it," Weitz said when asked if there could be a possible studio show to accompany the AEW Dynamite show that premieres next month. "I don't know if you've met Tony Khan, but he's not short of ideas — or passion," he continued. "So there is a world where we're thinking about 'Where does something like that live?' Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we've got all these different components at our disposal."

Weitz continued, "The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like."

WWE is set to premiere their weekly Tuesday night studio show on FS1. The rumored premiere date is Tuesday, November 5, which gives AEW about a month to get their studio show on TV first.

The AEW Dynamite series will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The weekly show will air live from 8-10pm ET, going head-to-head with WWE NXT on the USA Network.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently revealed that the company is considering a third hour of weekly content, which could air on B/R Live. Cody didn't confirm but it was speculated that this third hour would be in-ring content. Now it looks like this could be the AEW studio show.