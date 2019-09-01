At the post-All Out media scrum AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the status of Kylie Rae. Rae has been out of action since her loss in a fatal four-way match against Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing back in May.

Khan confirmed Rae asked to be released from her contract, and it was granted. He also noted there were "no hard feelings," according to Meghan O'Keefe, who was backstage at All Out.

In July it was reported Rae was out due to a "medical issue," and it had been hoped she would return soon.

Earlier this month, Rae's Twitter account was deleted.