As seen in the tweet below, AEW and TNT have released the opening video for Wednesday's Dynamite premiere at 8pm ET. The big premiere will air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The video features AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, SoCal Uncensored, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and many others.

The current line-up for the AEW Dynamite premiere next Wednesday looks like this:

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler