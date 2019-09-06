AEW has sent out information to cable providers for their debut show on October 2nd, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that the show is rated TV-14 and not TV-PG, like WWE programming. According to The Observer, TNT had made the decision awhile to have the show be TV-14. While TNT and AEW have agreed to produce a more edgy show than WWE, TNT provided them specific rules regarding what lines they can't cross.

The show was also categorized as "sports event" as opposed to "entertainment."

AEW has yet to officially announce the name of the show, however AEW President told Wrestling Inc. at All Out this past Saturday that it will not be simply called "All Elite Wrestling."

"It is not going to be called 'All Elite Wrestling' because I think it would be confusing between the company and the name of the show," Khan said.

AEW debuts on TNT on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Daniel Yanofsky contributed to this article.