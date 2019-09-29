Last night AEW star Nyla Rose wrestled her final independent match. The event was Go Professional Wrestling's Go Big Or Go Home and the match was Nyla Rose vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Penelope Ford vs. Allie Kat.

In several tweets, Rose thanked every promoter that booked her, the fans, and every wrestler that shared the ring with her.

She also wrote, "Indy's are the backbone to our industry" and thanked Go Professional Wrestling for giving her a night of hope that she would never forget.

Her full message was, "So now that I've finally had a minute to sit still and gather my thoughts...I just want to say thank you to all the fans that have been with me till now, new fans just joining the team, every promoter that has booked me, every wrestler that's shared the ring with me. Everyone that's stopped at my merch table to buy something, everyone that's stopped at my merch table to just talk, everyone who's wanted a picture "real quick" THANK YOU! Last night with @GOProWrestling was my last official independent booking.... for now. I firmly believe that the Indy's are the backbone to our industry. And many of us are born there and will "die" there in one way or another. So how fitting that as I finish that chapter of my life and start a new one, so does @GOProWrestling Last night they put on a helluva show. And I have no doubt that they will go on to put on more INCREDIBLE shows with insanely talented people, both in the ring and behind the scenes. So to them, I say not only good luck but a special thank you for giving me a night I hope I never forget."

