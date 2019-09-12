The current plan for AEW's next TV show on TNT is to air a preview show on Tuesday, October 1, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This Tuesday night preview show would air to build to the premiere of the weekly AEW TNT series the next night, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. That Wednesday night premiere is scheduled to feature an appearance by Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion, plus The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

The idea is that the preview show will air at 8pm ET on October 1, which would be the first Tuesday night that SmackDown isn't on the USA Network. The last SmackDown Tuesday episode will air on September 24, and the next episode will be the Fox premiere on Friday, October 4.

The Tuesday, October 1 preview special has not been officially announced, but has been scheduled for some time. The first AEW program on TNT was the "Countdown to All Out" preview special that aired the night before the recent All Out pay-per-view, and that special was not announced until the day before it aired. As noted, that one-hour All Out preview special drew 390,000 viewers and ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic.

There's still no word yet on the name of the weekly AEW TNT show, but it should be announced soon. It's believed that "Tuesday Night Dynamite" was trademarked as the name of the show back when the idea was that AEW would air their weekly show in the 8-10pm ET timeslot on Tuesday nights, which currently belongs to SmackDown, beginning the first week of October when SmackDown moved to Fox Friday nights. That plan didn't work out because of TNT's commitments with the NBA on Tuesday nights. AEW also trademarked the "Wednesday Night Dynamite" name but that has not been confirmed as the name of the weekly TNT series.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.