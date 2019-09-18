AEW has revealed the official brackets for the World Tag Team Title Tournament, which begins during the AEW TNT episode on Wednesday, October 9 from Boston, which will be week 2.

The bracket breaks down like this:

First Round

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (October 9 in Boston)

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express (October 16 in Philadelphia)

* Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored (October 16 in Philadelphia)

* Dark Order - First Round Bye from defeating Best Friends at All Out

Semi-Finals

* The Young Bucks or Private Party vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

* Best Friends or SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

Finals

* The Young Bucks or Private Party or Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends or SoCal Uncensored or Dark Order (October 30 in Charleston)

The inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the AEW TNT episode on October 30 from Charleston, WV.

You can see the bracket below: