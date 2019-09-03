AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had his title belt stolen just days after becoming the inaugural champion by defeating Adam Page in the main event of Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

A local police blotter in Tallahassee, Florida listed the incident report, seen below. Jericho apparently had the title go missing while he was eating dinner inside a Longhorn Steakhouse at 2400 North Monroe Street. Police were called and an investigation was launched.

Below is the full incident report with details on what happened. The report lists the crime as grand theft:

"The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene."

The report lists Jericho as the victim - Christopher "Jericho" Irvine.

There's no word yet on how AEW is handling the situation, but we will keep you updated.