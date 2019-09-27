Major League Wrestling has signed A.J. Kirsch to join its broadcast team, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kirsch was a contestant in the 2011 WWE Tough Enough and was a participant in the TNA GutCheck Challenge. He was The Rock's "Rock the Promo" champion in 2016 and was also the voice of the WWE 2K19 MyCareer character Buzz.

According to Sports Illustrated, A.J. Kirsch was added to the broadcast team because MLW CEO Court Bauer wanted to add some youthful exuberance on the headset.

Kirsch also commented about the news tonight, tweeting, "Welp...looks like it's out there! As broken by @SInow earlier today, I am the latest addition to the @MLW broadcast team! Full story: https://si.com/wrestling/2019/09/27/ring-honor-death-before-dishonor-news-matt-taven-rush More details coming Monday. The world of #MLW never stops. And neither do I. LET'S. DO THIS."