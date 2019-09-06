WWE has just announced Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for Monday's RAW episode.

This will be a non-title match, but it could lead to a title shot as Cedric vs. Styles has been rumored for the September 15 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which will be the Clash of Champions go-home show:

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match

* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

* King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin moderates the Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins