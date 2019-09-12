WWE's Aleister Black and Corey Graves both took to Twitter today to respond to recent reports.

Graves, obviously joking or trolling with fans, responded to rumors on his WWE status as the company prepares to push more brand exclusivity soon. It's been reported that even the announce team will be exclusive to each brand. We noted on Wednesday that there's talk of Michael Cole going to SmackDown and Vic Joseph coming to RAW. You can read our full report on those changes by clicking here.

It's also been reported that Graves will not continue to call action on both RAW and SmackDown. There's no word yet on which brand he will end up on. Graves made a tweet today to joke with fans about the speculation.

"Just to clear up all of the rumors I see swirling around about the commentary changes in @WWE - I'm retiring," he joked.

Black made a tweet earlier today to shoot down a piece of fake news that has been going around the internet. It was reported that WWE SmackDown officials, including Executive Director Eric Bischoff, aren't sure what to do with Black and there's a belief that he's "too satanic for mainstream TV." The incorrect report also stated that the internal hope is that Black will be drafted to RAW or back to NXT in the coming week if the blue brand writing team can't come up with something for him.

Black, who has been featured on SmackDown several times this summer, was quick to dismiss the fake news after a fan commented and tagged him in a related tweet.

"This is a 100% fake," Black wrote.

You can see both tweets below:

Just to clear up all of the rumors I see swirling around about the commentary changes in @WWE-



I'm retiring. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 12, 2019