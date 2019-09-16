- As seen above, 2K and WWE have released WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's entrance in the WWE 2K20 video game. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- There are still tickets left for the November 13 and November 20 WWE NXT TV episodes from Full Sail Live. Tickets went on sale today at 10am ET and 12 noon ET, and as of 4pm ET there are around 75-100 seats left for each show.

Tickets for the October 30 and November 6 episodes went on sale this past Friday and quickly sold out. We noted last week how the October 2, October 9, October 16 and October 23 episodes also instantly sold out. Tickets for the November 27 and December 4 NXT TV shows go on sale Friday, September 20, while tickets for the December 11 and December 18 shows go on sale Monday, September 23.

- It's interesting to note that the WWE Clash of Champions YouTube clip of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss trying to take the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth currently has more video views than any other clip from the pay-per-view. As of this writing at 3:50pm ET, the video has 536,221 views.

The clip of Luke Harper's return during the No DQ match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan has 458,322 views, and the clip of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins hitting three Stomps on Braun Strowman has 477,658 views. There was no clip of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacking Rollins to close the show. The next best clips are far from these three - RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Strowman and Rollins has 169,535 views while Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has 167,614.

