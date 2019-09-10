- Muscle & Fitness posted this new video of WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose and her custom body-weight workout.

- Today marks 7 years since WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler went into cardiac arrest while calling a RAW broadcast from the Bell Centre in Montreal, shortly after teaming with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler. Lawler took to Twitter today and thanked Michael Cole and Dr. Michael Sampson, who is now working for AEW.

Lawler wrote, "Seven years ago today, September 10, 2012, I died on @WWE RAW from a cardiac arrest! Thanks to @DocSampson13, @MichaelCole, your prayers and God, I got a second chance!"

You can see Lawler's full tweet below:

Seven years ago today, September 10, 2012, I died on @WWE RAW from a cardiac arrest! Thanks to @DocSampson13, @MichaelCole, your prayers and God, I got a second chance! pic.twitter.com/tTGmJWHrmL — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 10, 2019

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today and warned the person who keeps trying to hack her Snapchat. She also revealed what they will find if they do hack her - just a bunch of innocent photos.

"Dear person who's keeps repeatedly trying to hack my #SnapChat today. Let me save you the trouble. This is what you'll find," Bliss wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: