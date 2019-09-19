- The above video is a tribute to the late Gary Hart. On September 7, 2019, while in Dallas, Major League Wrestling celebrated his career.

- MLW announced earlier today that Timothy Thatcher is coming to MLW Blood & Thunder on November 9 in Orlando. Thatcher has wrestled in Evolve, where he holds the record for longest-reigning Evolve Champion. He also wrestled in DDT Pro-Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Timothy Thatcher is coming to Orlando https://t.co/DYEXGFVfiw pic.twitter.com/pMschQfTYk — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 19, 2019

- MLW CEO Court Bauer answered a question on Twitter about when MLW will have a women's title. A twitter user asked, "Quick question @courtbauer .. I know @MLW has said a Women's Title will be coming soon, will there be a women's match on the Nov 2nd PPV?"

Bauer answered, "It's more of an issue of timing. We're in the process of signing female athletes for the division so when we accomplish our goals and are ready to take the division on-line, game on."