- The above video is the latest episode of Planet Peacock from ROH star Dalton Castle's YouTube channel.

- ROH announced another match for Honor United UK, Bandido and Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll. The match will be taking place in Newport, Wales on October 26.

BANDIDO & TRACY WILLIAMS BATTLE MARTY SCURLL & FLIP GORDON IN NEWPORT, WALES OCT. 26TH!



Which of these teams will walk out of Newport with a victory?

- RUSH is the latest subject for Ring of Honor's column ROH 5 Count. The column looks at RUSH's five greatest victories, which include beating Dalton Castle at G1 Supercard and Flip Gordon at Best in the World.