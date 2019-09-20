- The above video is the latest episode of Planet Peacock from ROH star Dalton Castle's YouTube channel.

- ROH announced another match for Honor United UK, Bandido and Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll. The match will be taking place in Newport, Wales on October 26.

- RUSH is the latest subject for Ring of Honor's column ROH 5 Count. The column looks at RUSH's five greatest victories, which include beating Dalton Castle at G1 Supercard and Flip Gordon at Best in the World.