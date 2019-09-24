- It looks like Chad Gable's next feud will be against Elias. As seen above, Elias performed a new song about Gable on tonight's WWE SmackDown following Gable's win over Mike Kanellis. You can see video from Gable vs. Kanellis below.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Chase Center in San Fransisco saw Apollo Crews defeat Buddy Murphy.

- Below is a new promo for the WWE SmackDown FOX premiere on Friday, October 4, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. Airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the show will feature Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston plus Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.