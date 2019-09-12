Hollywood Superstar and former politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently talked to Men's Health about his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Despite being a Republican himself, Schwarzenegger has been a frequent critic of Trump. In return, Trump has repeatedly bashed Schwarzenegger for the low ratings that Schwarzenegger drew as the replacement host of Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

"I think he really - he's in love with me," Schwarzenegger said. "That's the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me."

Schwarzenegger doesn't see fear as Trump's motive for saying what he has said in the past; instead, he thinks that Trump has great admiration for body builders like Arnold. Schwarzenegger revealed that the two would go watch wrestling matches together and The Donald would apparently have numerous questions about the psychology behind the acting and storytelling aspects.

"I don't think he fears me," Schwarzenegger explained. "But I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that. He had great admiration for that. And the showmanship, he had great admiration for that.

"He asked me, 'How do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it's so believable.' He drilled down to specific questions that fascinated him. It was about how do you sell something. Like, a scene. How do you go and act out a scene so that I get affected emotionally? He was fascinated by that. How do you do this when you do interviews — that you penetrate through it and you then are totally believable?"

Trump was inducted into the Celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Schwarzenegger was inducted into the same wing two years later in 2015.