EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Theory lost a solid match to Bronson Reed, and cut a heel promo before the bout.

Former University of Maryland football player and Army veteran Tehuti Miles also made his debut at last night's NXT live event. He lost a quick match to Cameron Grimes.

WWE announced Theory's signing last month following his ringside appearance at NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" during SummerSlam Weekend. Miles also signed last month.

Below are a few photos from last night's debuts:

We have the NXT debut of @austintheory1 here in Daytona Beach FL. pic.twitter.com/0wWqvZsYCo — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 20, 2019

We have the NXT debut of Tehuti Miles who faced Cameron Grimes.



Tag him if you know his @ please! pic.twitter.com/W0vBec62w8 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 20, 2019

All Day @austintheory1 getting it done in NXT. pic.twitter.com/lTRZNTz94X — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 20, 2019