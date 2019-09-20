EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Theory lost a solid match to Bronson Reed, and cut a heel promo before the bout.

Former University of Maryland football player and Army veteran Tehuti Miles also made his debut at last night's NXT live event. He lost a quick match to Cameron Grimes.

WWE announced Theory's signing last month following his ringside appearance at NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" during SummerSlam Weekend. Miles also signed last month.

We have full results from the Daytona live event at this link.

Below are a few photos from last night's debuts: