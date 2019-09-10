As we previously reported, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Impact Wrestling, acquired a majority interest in Mark Cuban's AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

PWInsider reported that AXS TV's Dallas office was shutdown today. There have also already been some office departures.

Cindy Ronzoni, who handled publicity for AXS TV, revealed on Twitter that she was laid off from AXS TV due to the sale. She had worked at the company for six years.

Adam Swift, who was the VP of Business & Legal Affairs at AXS, also announced that he would be leaving the company after working there for eleven years. PWInsider noted that Swift was responsible for bringing pro wrestling to AXS, going back to when ROH aired on HDNet.

"This is my last week at AXS TV after 11 amazing years," Swift wrote. "Proud of all that we accomplished, blessed to have worked with so many wonderful people, and excited for the next adventure."

You can check out the tweets from Ronzoni and Swift below:

This is my last week at AXS TV after 11 amazing years. Proud of all that we accomplished, blessed to have worked with so many wonderful people, and excited for the next adventure. — Adam Swift (@AdamMSwift) September 10, 2019

Sadly today I was laid off from the AXS TV due to the sale. I had a wonderful six-year run there heading the PR efforts and am excited about new possibilities. If anyone needs a creative and innovative publicist - please let me know. #TCA19 — Cindy Ronzoni (@cindyronzoni) September 9, 2019