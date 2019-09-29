On October 26, UK wrestling promotion Southside Wrestling will hold its final event at the Gordon Craig Theater. On the card were a number of NXT UK star including: Ligero, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Xia Brookside, Ilja Dragnov, Saxton Huxley, and Joseph Connors. The group ended up getting pulled by WWE due to Southside merging with Revolution Pro, according to PWInsider.

Earlier this month there was an incident at a Revolution Pro event where referee Aaren Wilde was actually attacked during a match after a miscue happened during a near fall. Wilde would later tweet about what happened, saying that he would no longer be able to referee due to the injuries he suffered after being attacked outside the ring on the floor by Josh Bodom, who RevPro has since cut ties with.

Reportedly, this news made its way back to WWE who decided to pull all of its talent as they learned RevPro would be running the final Southside Wrestling event, feeling it wasn't a safe environment for its Superstars.

After the NXT UK stars were removed, Cody Rhodes then picked up the news and tweeted to Southside Wrestling, "Let me see if I can help." The event will now feature Cody, Brandi Rhodes, MJF, and Shawn Spears.

We are truly broken hearted :( pic.twitter.com/Em7UMoYmhS — Southside Wrestling (@SouthsideWE) September 25, 2019

Official statement regarding incident with referee Aaren Wilde. pic.twitter.com/fbGSQkvhIA — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 8, 2019