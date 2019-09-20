Chad Gable's WWE King of the Ring push could continue over the next few weeks, despite his loss in the finals to Baron Corbin last Monday on RAW.

Vince McMahon is said to be high up on Gable, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that Vince "really likes and appreciates" Gable, and considers Gable's recent King of the Ring run to be a push.

Gable lost the KOTR finals to Corbin last Monday on RAW, but then interrupted Gable's KOTR coronation on SmackDown the next night. The segment ended with Gable destroying Corbin's throne and crown.

Gable's current gimmick has received some negative feedback from fans online due to how other Superstars are constantly making jokes about how short he is, but apparently this is leading to a bigger push for him. We noted a while back that WWE filed to trademark the "Shorty G" name and that was for Gable as the name was recently mentioned on TV.

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for Gable.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

