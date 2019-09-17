As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a segment with Shane McMahon addressing last week's "firing" of Kevin Owens.

Owens is not currently backstage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for tonight's SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Owens is not expected to appear on tonight's show to continue the storyline with Shane.

We noted last week how Owens took to Twitter after the firing and teased a return to WWE NXT. There has been recent talk that Owens is headed back to the black & yellow brand, at least for a short time. Furthermore, there has been talk this week that Owens could appear on the NXT USA Network premiere that airs live from Full Sail on Wednesday.

Regarding Owens' SmackDown status, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia issued an e-mail today for the November 15 SmackDown tapings and Owens was listed as one of the Superstars scheduled to appear.