It was reported earlier this week that the WWE 205 Live series is set to move to Friday nights on the WWE Network next week, and that WWE would still film the show after SmackDown each week.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not a permanent schedule change. 205 Live will air from Los Angeles next Friday night, after SmackDown goes off the air, but the company has not decided on if they will keep the show on Fridays. It was noted that several ideas are being thrown around, including possibly ending 205 Live altogether. Until they come to a final decision on the future of the show, it will air on the WWE Network after SmackDown goes off the air on Fridays.

It was also reported earlier this week that the WWE NXT creative team is now handling 205 Live. Meltzer noted that Triple H is in charge of 205 Live and described it as "his show."

Apparently 205 Live is suffering from low viewership on the WWE Network as well. Meltzer noted that Network numbers show that the show hasn't done well in a long time. He speculated that it would be more cost-effective for WWE to sell an hour of weekly post-SmackDown programming to FS1 or some other network, than to tape 205 Live for airing on the WWE Network each week.

WWE should be making an announcement on the 205 Live timeslot change soon.