The first-ever WWE King of the Ring Triple Threat was held on tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe to advance from the quarterfinals to the semi-finals.

You can see video from the Triple Threat above.

Corbin has now earned a spot in the finals at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sunday. He will face the winner of Elias vs. Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown, which also takes place from MSG. The winner of Corbin vs. Elias or Gable will be crowned the 2019 King of the Ring.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Chad Gable

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan