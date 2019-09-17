- Last month, Kota Ibushi won the G1 Climax to earn the rights to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship (currently held by Kazuchika Okada) at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January. Along the way, Ibushi must defend those rights to keep the match. In the video above, EVIL confronted Ibushi and says he wants a shot at Ibushi's contract.

- Ring of Honor announced Silas Young and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Bouncers in an Anything Goes Barrroom Brawl at ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 27 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Also on the Pre-Show, it will be Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King. The Pre-Show will begin at 8:30 pm ET (main card at 9 pm ET) on Facebook, YouTube, HonorClub, FITE TV, and traditional cable/satellite providers. Below is the updated card.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Rush (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs Bandido and Mark Haskins (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Angelina Love (WOH World Championship)

* PCO vs. Kenny King (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Silas Young and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Bouncers (Anything Goes Barrroom Brawl)

* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Pre-Show)

- Former ECW Star Francine has launched a new podcast, Eyes Up Here! The first episode is already available, which you can check out below.

EPISODE 1 HAS ARRIVED featuring a very SPECIAL MYSTERY GUEST@ECWDivaFrancine's "Eyes Up Here!!" is available wherever you get your podcasts & by subscribing to the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling on @spotify @tunein @iHeartRadio @PlayerFM



or @podomatichttps://t.co/s8x9ZWFvtr pic.twitter.com/WDocopHDUB — Chad B (@rasslinpal) September 16, 2019