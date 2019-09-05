- As seen above, Lio Rush has released a music video for his new "I Wonder" single. The song can be downloaded via lio.hearnow.com.

The YouTube description says, "Lio strikes with his new single, "I Wonder" - melodically ranting off his deepest thoughts and fears on love, drugs and more."

Rush has been away from WWE since mid-April following reports of backstage heat with officials and co-workers. It's been reported that he was headed back to WWE NXT, but that hasn't been confirmed.

- WWE was scheduled to have a tryout for referees this week at the Performance Center in Orlando but it was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens. We noted before that WWE was looking to hire more referees, especially female referees. It was also noted that women's indie wrestler was offered a referee job, but turned it down, according to Casey. There's still no word yet on who that wrestler was. Casey noted that WWE was supposed to have another indie women's wrestler at the Performance Center this week for the referee tryouts that were nixed due to the hurricane. He believes that the un-named wrestler will still get the tryout.

It was also reported this week, via Casey, that former Impact Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux was at the Performance Center working a tryout in the ring. Scarlett was reportedly not the wrestler offered a referee job.

- Former WWE Champion Batista responded to a tweet from Sasha Banks this week.

The Boss posted a new photo from a backstage shoot and wrote, "You ain't never seen a fire like the one I'ma cause. #TheStandard #TheBlueprint #TheBoss"

The Animal responded with a GIF and wrote, "Well. #dreamchaser"

You can see the full exchange below: