Fomer multi-time WWE world champion turned Hollywood star, Dave Batista, took to Twitter earlier this week to exchange some words with a few fans.

A Twitter user sent out the message to to Batista: "I just want to extend a formal apology to @DaveBautista for ever booing you at any wrestling events. You're an awesome human being."

Batista would respond to him with a simple, "Apology accepted."

When another individual added to the conversation, saying,"I apologize too, except for the Blue-tista chant. That was funny," Batista wasn't as straightforward with his response.

Batista tweeted back, "Six guys put their health on the line in a violent match. Three guys use their success to make three newer guys bigger stars. The finale of a great program. Smart marks focus on me wearing blue and start the Bluetista chant. Which is all people remember. Yeah hysterical."

Batista is, of course, referring to the rivalry between Evolution and The Shield back in 2014, where Batista returned to join forces with Triple H and Randy Orton to face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose in a series of memorable matches. As seen below, Batista wore blue gear for their match at the WWE Payback in June of that year, which prompted "Bluetista" to trend on Twitter.

Since performing in what he has called his final pro wrestling match at WrestleMania 35, Batista has starred in films like Avengers: Endgame, Stuber, and Escape Plan: The Extractors alongside Sylvester Stallone. He has multiple films set for 2020, including the remake of Dune.