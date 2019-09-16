- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most savage RKOs from Randy Orton. Orton lost to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to call out Carmella, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan and others in the blue brand women's division. The comments come after Bayley retained her title over Charlotte Flair at last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

"Thank you Charlotte for a hard fought match. Now, where's @YaOnlyLivvOnce? @Zelina_VegaWWE you still wrestle? @CarmellaWWE hey there #sdlive," Bayley wrote. You can see her full tweet below:

- WWE posted this clip of Cathy Kelley whipping Heath Slater through a Wall of Skittles during last night's WWE Watch Along livestream during the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Skittles was the presenting sponsor.

Last night's stream also featured Matt Hardy going through his various gimmicks, which you can see in his video below, plus appearances by new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival after their win over The New Day, and more. Cathy was joined by Slater, Hardy, WWE couple Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Kassius Ohno, Ali and many others.

Below is the full stream along with Matt's video and the Wall of Skittles video: