Tonight's WWE RAW from Baltimore saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turn heel on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The turn came after the Women's Championship Showcase main event, which had Bayley and Lynch teaming to face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Sasha Banks appeared during the match and watched from ringside, after previously locking in a title match with Lynch at WWE Clash of Champions.

Banks attacked Lynch during the match to cause the disqualification, and beat her down with a steel chair until Bayley made the save. Bayley then took the chair from Banks, and hesitated before smiling and unloading on Lynch. RAW went off the air with the crowd chanting "yes!" before Bayley ended her assault on The Man.

Banks will challenge Lynch at the September 15 Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Bayley will defend against Charlotte Flair that same night.

