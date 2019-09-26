WWE and Post Consumer Brands have announced an extension to their partnership.

The new deal will see Big Show and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appear on the front of almost 7 million boxes of Honeycomb and Golden Crisp cereal.

The promotion, which begins Tuesday, October 1 and runs through Saturday, February 29, 2020, also includes a 3 month trial of WWE Network, when you buy 3 boxes of Honeycomb or Golden Crisp.

Below is the full announcement along with a photo of the cereal boxes: