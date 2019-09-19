Paramount and WWE Studios have announced a new animated feature titled "Rumble" that will be released in the summer of 2020.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters in the movie. Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer will also be featured.

"Rumble" will focus on a world where monster wrestling is a global sport, and the monsters are the super athletes. A character named Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a wrestling champion. These may be the roles for The Big Dog and The Man.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the feature: