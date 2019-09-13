- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Mandy Rose and an appearance by Sonya Deville. Rose plugs her new Table For 3 "Ladies' Luncheon" episode with Carmella and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. The clip includes footage of Carmella and Rose talking to Torrie about what it was like being in WWE NXT.

- WWE has officially announced that the WWE Network will be adding 20 episodes of WCW Thunder to the service on Monday morning at 10am ET. The episodes are from the 2000s. WWE Network previously added 20 Thunder episodes from the early 2000s back in May.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins are calling on WWE fans to help support the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

The Man and The Architect are set to co-host the festival along with a dozen other celebrities, including Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Dakota Johnson, Rami Malek, Bridget Moynahan, Bill Nye, Kal Penn, Erin Richards, Forest Whitaker, and others. WWE is a partner to Global Citizen.

The free ticketed festival takes place on Saturday, September 28 from Central Park in New York City. There will be performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and others.

Lynch tweeted, "Help #PowerTheMovement to end extreme poverty & you could win a pair of tickets to the Global Citizen 2019 music festival in NYC on Sept. 28. Download the Global Citizen app today to start earning points for a chance to see the show in Central Park"

Rollins also plugged the ticket give-away and wrote, "Want to be the change you wish to see in the world? Stand up and take action with Global Citizen and you could earn free tickets to the 2019 #GlobalCitizen Festival on Sept. 28 in NYC. Download the @GlblCtzn app and get started today"

Fans can sign-up to win free tickets through the tweets from Lynch and Rollins below, or they can purchase $300 tickets from Ticketmaster.

Want to be the change you wish to see in the world? Stand up and take action with Global Citizen and you could earn free tickets to the 2019 #GlobalCitizen Festival on Sept. 28 in NYC. Download the @GlblCtzn app and get started today: https://t.co/b1z0uRZ0vn #PowerTheMovement — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 13, 2019