- Above is the latest NXT Top 5 featuring NXT cameos on RAW and SmackDown. The group included: Oney Loran, Billie Kay, Aleister Black, Charlotte, and Sami Zayn.

- Yesterday, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made an appearance together at the Global Citizen Festival to introduce the band, One Republic. Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Lynch also commented on her Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks at next Sunday's PPV. "Just a #GlobalCitizen, in the shape of my life, having the time of my life, getting ready for the fight of my life. Revenge is coming and the champ is looking good," Lynch wrote.

