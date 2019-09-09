RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is featured on the cover of the October 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine, along with her fiance - RAW Tag Team and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

As seen above, WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage from the recent M&F photo shoot with The Man and The Architect.

Lynch took to Instagram and commented on sharing the M&F cover with Rollins.

She wrote, "From failing PE to being on the cover of @muscleandfitness with @wwerollins as WWE's fittest peops. Another goal got this week. @joshyg27 @deadboysfitness"

On a related note, the September 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness is now available with John Cena on the cover. Cena is featured in a six-page spread. The September 2019 issue also features WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin discussing his "Straight Up Steve Austin" show in a two-page interview, plus an interview with GLOW star Sydelle Noel.

You can see Cena's cover below along with the new cover with Lynch and Rollins: