- The video above is a bonus clip from Straight Up Steve Austin. In the bonus scene from Season 1, Episode 5, Gabriel Iglesias and Steve Austin recall the time Austin forgot to hit record.

- WWE posted this week's new GIFs. The GIFs include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Madison Square Garden, Heavy Machinery's Otis dancing, and the Firefly Fun House. To see the whole list, click here.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted tonight, "Bayley fans are snitches confirmed." Before Lynch was making fun of the SmackDown Women's Champion because she wasn't in the ad for SmackDown coming to FOX.