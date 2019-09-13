- WWE just released this behind-the-scenes footage of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch filming her recent ESPN commercials for their new "What's My Name?" ad campaign for SportsCenter. You can watch those commercials by clicking here.

- WWE stock was down 2.07% today, closing at $72.32 per share. Today's high was $73.94 and the low was $72.28.

- Sarah Logan took to Instagram today to explain her recent weight loss. The former Riott Squad member revealed that she hired a Hybrid Nutrition Coach to help her get into better shape, a woman named Vanessa Zingaro of Hybrid Performance Method.

"I've had a lot of people talk to me about my weightloss here recently and I really do appreciate every kind word," Logan wrote on Instagram. "When asked tho what I did to achieve this I feel like I lose peoples attention pretty quick though because it's not a crash diet. People want to hear that I drank some tea or I stopped eating carbs or I found some frog in the rain forest that granted me my weight loss wish. The bottom line is fads come and go just like their results do. I wanted something more sustainable so here's what I did. Hire a nutritionist. I went with @hybridperformancemethod , her name is @vaness.zing and she taught me how to eat Priorized sleep, it's not what you can do, it's what you can recover from⚔ Managed Stress. If you can change it, no problem and if you cant....no problem Water is a great thing, drink it Allow mistakes. Mistakes are allowed but failure isnt. Hold yourself accountable or hire someone who will Its a life style not a diet, get the word temporary out of your head unless you have a short term goal that you dont mind changing after a period of time. Make sure you're learning how to eat. I'm sure there are some things I'm leaving out but here is how I did it. Take it or leave it."

Logan has worked Dana Brooke in several recent WWE Main Event matches, losing 6 of the last 8 between the two. She also lost to Naomi on a recent Main Event episode. This week's Main Event episode saw Logan team with Brooke for a loss to The IIconics.

You can see Logan's full post below: