- As noted, Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view saw The Revival capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Big E and Xavier Woods. Above is post-show footage from The Revival's championship photo shoot, featuring an appearance by WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who retained his title over The Miz.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter after the Clash pay-per-view and commented on his win over Randy Orton, and The New Day's loss to The Revival.

"Bittersweet feeling tonight at #WWEClash. We came up short, but we also succeeded & around here, we take what we can get. Won't be long until we're back at full force. In the meantime, I don't wanna hear ANYTHING from @RandyOrton anymore! #WeStillChamp," Kofi wrote. You can see his full tweet below:

- As noted, WWE Clash of Champions also saw Sasha Banks defeat RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch by DQ, but Lynch retained. WWE announced a $10,000 storyline fine to Lynch after the show for the accidental chair shot to the referee. Lynch took to Twitter after the show and knocked Banks' fans.

"Sasha fans really love to emulate their hero—now they're all crying too. #TheManCameAround," Lynch wrote.

Banks responded, "At the end of the day, every man answers to their BOSS. Time for you to clock out Becky, your shift is over."

Banks also tweeted after the loss and pointed to the money. She wrote, "still get the winners check."

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who retained over Charlotte Flair last night, also chimed in and accused The Man of cheating. She tweeted, "@BeckyLynchWWE cheated"

I still get the winners check. ?? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019