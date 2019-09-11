- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Featuring the first fallout from the recent NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event, this week's show included Tegan Nox's debut vs. Shax, Jordan Devlin vs. Ashton Smith, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defending against former champions James Drake and Zack Gibson, an appearance by WWE UK Champion WALTER and Imperium, plus more.

- WWE stock was up 1.12% today, closing at $71.92 per share. Today's high was $72.38 and the low was $71.34.

- Today marks 3 years since current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history by becoming the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion by winning a Six-Pack Elimination Challenge at the 2016 WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Richmond, VA. Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Naomi and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss were also in the match. Lynch made Carmella tap out to finish the match. The Man would hold the title until losing it to Bliss at the 2016 TLC pay-per-view in on December 4 of that year.

Lynch took to Twitter today to mark the milestone.

She wrote, "3 years ago I won my first title and felt like apologising for it. Since then I've stood up, grown up, straightened my spine and changed this whole damn business. And I apologise to no-one for it."

Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. You can see her full tweet below: