RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi and commented on the trademark issue between WWE and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Raimondi revealed the quote on Twitter.

As we've noted, the LLC owned by The Nature Boy recently filed to trademark "The Man" name, which is the nickname Lynch has been using for several months now.

Raimondi said he asked Lynch about Flair's recent comments to TMZ Sports.

"All I can say about Ric is, I like Ric. He's been a good friend to me over the years. We'll see what happens with that," Lynch responded.

We noted last week how Flair spoke with TMZ Sports and revealed that his daughter Charlotte Flair was upset with him over the trademark battle. Flair also spoke highly of Lynch and said he wanted to reach out to her after last week's RAW segment, but he wasn't sure what kind of "WWE spin" she's received from the company in regards to the story. Flair also threatened WWE with legal action and said he's talked with Triple H about the situation. You can read and watch Flair's full comments by clicking here.

Lynch made a tweet shortly after the news of Flair's trademark dropped, but that is the only public comments she's made on the trademark, until now. That tweet said, "I am The Man."

As noted, Flair issued a tweet right after Lynch's tweet and wrote, "To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! #alreadytrademarked"

