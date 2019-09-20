RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Yahoo and said she refuses to rest while she's at the top of WWE, despite her demanding schedule.

"It's one thing to get on top and it's a whole other thing to stay there," Lynch said. "It's all about making sure I keep up interest in storylines on TV, continuing to main event. Being consistent in making people care, making people talk. The more people talk the more I feel like I am doing my job."

Lynch also talked about receiving opportunities in the "Women's Revolution" and equality in WWE.

"Give us the opportunity — give everyone equal opportunity — and let's see what happens there," she said. "I'm not asking for a free ride or anything like that. It's about earning your spot and I think that people don't need to be held down because of gender, race, where they come from. It's all about proving your worth as a human and being allowed to be treated as such."

Regarding her rise to the top as "The Man", Lynch said the best part has been seeing how invested people get, and how it's changed their perceptions.

"I think [the best part of the past year has been] really seeing how invested people get into this and how it has changed people's perceptions of what you can do as a woman or anybody really — saying enough is enough," Lynch said.

She continued, "When I first became the Smackdown women's champion, I felt guilty. I was thinking 'Oh I'm sorry, I wish everybody could be the champion.' I played myself down. I realized that it didn't do myself any favors. I saw people who weren't putting in a fraction of the work I was getting handed opportunities, titles, title shots. I looked and said 'No when I get my chance again this isn't going to happen again.' I promised myself it wouldn't and it hasn't."